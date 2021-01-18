January 18th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with flurries possible. Highs will be in the low 30s. Tuesday will be breezy with more clouds and highs will be around the freezing mark which is normal for this time of the year. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs near 30. Thursday will be warmer with highs in the low 40s. Highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s over the weekend. There is a chance of rain or a wintry mix next Monday.

