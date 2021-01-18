Advertisement

January 18th Weather Forecast

Cloudy & Cool Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with flurries possible. Highs will be in the low 30s. Tuesday will be breezy with more clouds and highs will be around the freezing mark which is normal for this time of the year. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs near 30. Thursday will be warmer with highs in the low 40s. Highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s over the weekend. There is a chance of rain or a wintry mix next Monday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Crash kills Wapakoneta teenager; seriously injures another
TPD investigates Saturday evening shooting
Shotspotter call alerts police to shooting victim
Man shot and killed Saturday morning in Toledo
File image
Bodies of two men found in Adrian
For over a year, Dennis Miller says the parking lot lights at the North Towne Commons Shopping...
Toledo man calls for help to bring light back to his community

Latest News

January 18th Weather Forecast
January 18th Weather Forecast
Snowflakes are flying once again in Toledo, but will still amount to less than 1". Dan Smith...
1/17: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast
1/17: Dan's Sunday 11pm Forecast
Snowflakes are flying once again in Toledo, but will still amount to less than 1". Dan Smith...
1/17: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast