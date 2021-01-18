One person shot during Monday morning robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot Monday morning at a gas station.

The call came in before noon for a shooting at the Circle K at Dorr and McCord. A person was shot in the hand while being robbed, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled on foot before being apprehended a short time later by Lucas County Sheriff’s Deputies around the Windjammer Apartment complex.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.