One person shot during Monday morning robbery

(KBTX)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot Monday morning at a gas station.

The call came in before noon for a shooting at the Circle K at Dorr and McCord. A person was shot in the hand while being robbed, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled on foot before being apprehended a short time later by Lucas County Sheriff’s Deputies around the Windjammer Apartment complex.

