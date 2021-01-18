Advertisement

Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother

By KPTV Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon mother is grateful to have her 4-year-old son back after a thief stole her car with the child inside but came back to return the boy and scold his mother.

Police responded to Basics Meat Market around 9 a.m. Saturday in Beaverton, Oregon. Crystal Leary told them she had gone into the store to quickly grab a couple of items and left her 4-year-old son in the car with the engine running.

While she was inside, a man got into the car and drove off with the boy inside.

Leary says the suspect then drove back to the store and yelled at her, threatening to call the police because she left her son in the car. He ordered her to get the boy out of the car then drove off again.

The boy was not harmed during the ordeal.

“As moms, we get really busy, and we think we’re just running in for a second. This is just a perfect example of letting our guards down and how terribly it could have ended,” Leary said. “So, I’m just thankful that he’s OK. It was so stupid, and I’ll never do that again. But it’s that split second decision that could just change everything.”

Police are looking for the suspect and vehicle. The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s with dark brown, braided hair. The car is a 2013 silver Honda Pilot with Oregon plates 357GLV.

