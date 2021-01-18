Advertisement

Three sent to hospital after crash in North Toledo

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a head-on crash early Monday morning in North Toledo.

Robert Stubbs, 45, was traveling south on Lagrange near Yates around 5:23 a.m. when he went left of center, hitting a car driven by Christina Ballez, 32.

Ballez and her passenger, a 16-year-old juvenile, were sent to the hospital, along with Stubbs. There was no indication of the severity of their injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

