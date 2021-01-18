Toledo Humane Society saves more than 30 animals from “delporable conditions”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An anonymous tip helped the Toledo Humane Society save more than 30 animals from what it calls “deplorable conditions” on Friday.
THS detailed the conditions in a social media post. According to the post, the home had a severe infestation of cockroaches. Cats were found stacked in cages, dogs were tied to cabinets, and litters of puppies were covered in urine, feces, and hidden in garbage.
More than 30 animals were rescued by cruelty officers and brought back to THS. The animals were cleaned and taken care of by the animal care staff and vet team.
One of the dogs saved was pregnant and gave birth to five puppies on Monday morning.
The humane society reminds the community to file a confidential report at https://toledohumane.org/animal-cruelty if they witness any cases of animal cruelty.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.