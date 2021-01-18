Advertisement

Toledo Humane Society saves more than 30 animals from "delporable conditions"

The Toledo Humane Society rescued more than 30 puppies, dogs, kittens, and cats from...
The Toledo Humane Society rescued more than 30 puppies, dogs, kittens, and cats from "deplorable conditions" in a home on Friday, Jan. 15.(Toledo Humane Society)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An anonymous tip helped the Toledo Humane Society save more than 30 animals from what it calls “deplorable conditions” on Friday.

THS detailed the conditions in a social media post. According to the post, the home had a severe infestation of cockroaches. Cats were found stacked in cages, dogs were tied to cabinets, and litters of puppies were covered in urine, feces, and hidden in garbage.

15 cats were found in stacked cages in the home

Posted by Toledo Humane Society on Monday, January 18, 2021

More than 30 animals were rescued by cruelty officers and brought back to THS. The animals were cleaned and taken care of by the animal care staff and vet team.

One of the dogs saved was pregnant and gave birth to five puppies on Monday morning.

⚠️ WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES ⚠️ One anonymous report. Over 30 lives saved. On Friday, January 15th, our team of cruelty...

Posted by Toledo Humane Society on Monday, January 18, 2021

The humane society reminds the community to file a confidential report at https://toledohumane.org/animal-cruelty if they witness any cases of animal cruelty.

