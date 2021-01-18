Water main break closes portion of Oregon Rd.

NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - A portion of Oregon Rd. remains closed Monday as crews are repairing a water main break in Northwood.

Oregon Rd. is closed between Andrus Rd. and Brentwood Dr. The recommended detour is Wales Rd., Tracy Rd., Oakdale Ave., and Miami St.

Crews are excavating and isolating the leak, which is located on an 8-inch water main.

No boil notices have been issued. If necessary, residents will be notified via door tags. Residents in the area may be experiencing low water pressure.

District crews estimate several hours before leak is repaired and roadways are reopened.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.