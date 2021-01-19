Advertisement

Bond set for man accused of killing 2-year-old

Isaiah Sierra was arrested Sunday night.
Isaiah Sierra was arrested Sunday night.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old in December made a court appearance Tuesday morning.

Isaiah Sierra, 23, had his total bond set at $1.1 million for three counts. He’ll return to court on January 26.

Sierra is the boyfriend of the child’s mother, and all three individuals lived together. He was initially charged with endangering a child after the child was taken to the hospital and found to have a fractured skull and detached retinas on the night of December 6.

The child later died, and Sierra was then arrested and charged with murder.

Sierra told police he was tossing the child in the air and dropped her, causing her to hit her head on the floor. He also shook her several times aggressively.

