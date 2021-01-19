Hours extended at Toledo Lucas County Public Library branches
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Public Library has extended its hours at various locations.
All branches are open from 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Fridays.
All locations are open from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, while some locations have extended their hours until 7:30 p.m. -- Heatherdowns, Holland, King, Main Library, Oregon, Sanger, Sylvania, Washington, and West Toledo.
From 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, time is reserved for seniors and the immunocompromised.
These locations are open from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays -- Heatherdowns, Holland, Kent, King, Main, Maumee, Mott, Oregon, Reynolds Corners, Sanger, Sylvania, Washington, Waterville, and West Toledo.
All Library locations are open for limited computer and WiFi access as well as limited browsing. Grab & Go Pick Up, Book Bundles, Zoom reference appointments and other new services are still available.
If you do come into the Library, things will look a little different to ensure the safety of all customers and staff:
- All staff and customers age two and above are required to wear masks.
- We will limit the number of people in our buildings to provide safe social distancing.
- We encourage you to limit your visit to one hour to make room for other customers who may be waiting.
- Computer access is available in one-hour sessions at all locations.
- Children under 12 need a responsible person 16 years of age or older with them at all times.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.