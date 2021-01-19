Hours extended at Toledo Lucas County Public Library branches

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Public Library has extended its hours at various locations.

All branches are open from 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Fridays.

All locations are open from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, while some locations have extended their hours until 7:30 p.m. -- Heatherdowns, Holland, King, Main Library, Oregon, Sanger, Sylvania, Washington, and West Toledo.

From 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, time is reserved for seniors and the immunocompromised.

These locations are open from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays -- Heatherdowns, Holland, Kent, King, Main, Maumee, Mott, Oregon, Reynolds Corners, Sanger, Sylvania, Washington, Waterville, and West Toledo.

All Library locations are open for limited computer and WiFi access as well as limited browsing. Grab & Go Pick Up, Book Bundles, Zoom reference appointments and other new services are still available.

If you do come into the Library, things will look a little different to ensure the safety of all customers and staff:

All staff and customers age two and above are required to wear masks.

We will limit the number of people in our buildings to provide safe social distancing.

We encourage you to limit your visit to one hour to make room for other customers who may be waiting.

Computer access is available in one-hour sessions at all locations.

Children under 12 need a responsible person 16 years of age or older with them at all times.

