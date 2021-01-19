Advertisement

January 19th Weather Forecast

Colder Week Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with highs in the low 30s. Snow is likely tonight with about a quarter inch of accumulation possible. Wednesday will be cloudy with a high in the upper 20s. Thursday will be warmer with some filtered sunshine. Highs will be in the low 40s. Friday through Sunday will be below freezing. There is a storm system that will bring more moisture Sunday night through early Tuesday of next week. This storm has the potential to bring rain, freezing rain and snow depending on the storm track.

