Toledo City Council approves $19M plan for roads, 2021 city budget

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council has approved a plan that would put more than $19 million towards road repairs in 2021.

The Tuesday vote approves the appropriation of $18,674,511 from the Road Improvement Fund, money which will be raised as part of a tax levy that was passed on the November ballot. That money, plus $555,490 from the Capital Improvement Fund -- which was approved as part of Tuesday’s vote -- will go toward the 2021 General Resurfacing Program.

In addition to the $19 million appropriations, the vote also authorized the mayor to begin preparations for the project, including lining up plans and contracts. You can view a complete list of streets included in the plan here.

The vote was only one item on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the City Council. Council members also voted to approve the entire 2021 budget for the City of Toledo. Two members of council voiced concerns over the budget and expressed a desire not to vote on it during the meeting. They were overruled.

“City Council should be congratulated for passing a budget tonight that will invest in our neighborhoods, keep our streets safe, and yes, finally fix our crumbling residential roads,” said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz in a statement. “The fiscal discipline we showed over the past several years has allowed us to smartly spend our resources on the core city services our citizens expect and demand.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.