Advertisement

TPS announces return to hybrid learning

TPS students will return to hybrid learning in February.
TPS students will return to hybrid learning in February.(Steve Slivka | Steve Slivka)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The long await return to in-person learning has an official date for Toledo Public Schools students.

The district is moving to a Yellow Light -- or hybrid status -- over the next few weeks. The first group of students will return to the classroom on Monday, February 22.

TPS went to a virtual learning environment in November after increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the area moved the district’s status. Recently, TPS athletics resumed practices and competition.

Students and staff members will be required to follow strict safety precautions, including wearing masks while in school and practicing social distancing.

Classrooms, offices, and other high traffic areas will be cleaned throughout each school day and deep cleaning is scheduled for Wednesdays, which will continue to be remote learning days.

The TPS return-to-school schedule is as follows:

Monday, February 22

  • The A Group for grades PreK through third return to school
  • Remaining students continue remotely
  • All self-contained Special Education students (PreK through 12 grades) return to school on the C schedule

Tuesday, February 23

  • The B Group for grades PreK through third return to school
  • Remaining students continue remotely

Wednesday, February 24

  • Remote instruction day for all students

Thursday, February 25

  • A Group for grades fourth through eighth return to school
  • Freshmen in the A Group return to school
  • PreK through third grade students continue on the A/B schedule

Friday, February 26

  • B Group for grades fourth through eighth return to school
  • Freshmen in the B Group return to school
  • PreK through third grade students continue on the A/B schedule

Monday, March 1

  • All students (including high school students) are in school, following their A or B Group schedule

Questions should be directed to each student’s school principal.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering fallen TPD Officer Brandon Stalker
Vigil, donations, fundraisers set up to honor officer killed in standoff
Officials are investigating an arson case at Rosary Cathedral on Monday, Jan. 18.
Historic Rosary Cathedral vandalized, doors set on fire overnight
Courtesy: Culver's (culvers.com)
Culver’s to open second location in Toledo area
One person shot during Monday morning robbery
The Toledo Humane Society rescued more than 30 puppies, dogs, kittens, and cats from...
Toledo Humane Society saves more than 30 animals from “deplorable conditions”

Latest News

Hours have been extended at all branches of Toledo Lucas County Public Libraries (WBKO)
Hours extended at Toledo Lucas County Public Library branches
Kral
Officer Stalker
Officer Stalker killed
Officer Stalker killed
little blessings
Military kids get Little Blessings working with miniature horses