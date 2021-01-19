TPS announces return to hybrid learning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The long await return to in-person learning has an official date for Toledo Public Schools students.

The district is moving to a Yellow Light -- or hybrid status -- over the next few weeks. The first group of students will return to the classroom on Monday, February 22.

TPS went to a virtual learning environment in November after increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the area moved the district’s status. Recently, TPS athletics resumed practices and competition.

Students and staff members will be required to follow strict safety precautions, including wearing masks while in school and practicing social distancing.

Classrooms, offices, and other high traffic areas will be cleaned throughout each school day and deep cleaning is scheduled for Wednesdays, which will continue to be remote learning days.

The TPS return-to-school schedule is as follows:

Monday, February 22

The A Group for grades PreK through third return to school

Remaining students continue remotely

All self-contained Special Education students (PreK through 12 grades) return to school on the C schedule

Tuesday, February 23

The B Group for grades PreK through third return to school

Remaining students continue remotely

Wednesday, February 24

Remote instruction day for all students

Thursday, February 25

A Group for grades fourth through eighth return to school

Freshmen in the A Group return to school

PreK through third grade students continue on the A/B schedule

Friday, February 26

B Group for grades fourth through eighth return to school

Freshmen in the B Group return to school

PreK through third grade students continue on the A/B schedule

Monday, March 1

All students (including high school students) are in school, following their A or B Group schedule

Questions should be directed to each student’s school principal.

