Advertisement

US soldier arrested in alleged plot to blow up NYC 9/11 Memorial

Cole James Bridges of Stow, Ohio, was in custody on charges of attempted material support of a...
Cole James Bridges of Stow, Ohio, was in custody on charges of attempted material support of a terrorist organization — the Islamic State group — and attempted murder of a military member, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for Manhattan federal prosecutors.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. Army soldier was arrested Tuesday in Georgia on charges that he plotted to blow up New York City’s 9/11 Memorial and attack U.S. soldiers in the Middle East, authorities said Tuesday.

Cole James Bridges of Stow, Ohio, was in custody on charges of attempted material support of a terrorist organization — the Islamic State group — and attempted murder of a military member, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for Manhattan federal prosecutors.

The 20-year-old soldier, also known as Cole Gonzales, was with the Third Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia, Biase said.

He was scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court in Georgia on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear who would represent him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering fallen TPD Officer Brandon Stalker
Vigil, donations, fundraisers set up to honor officer killed in standoff
Officials are investigating an arson case at Rosary Cathedral on Monday, Jan. 18.
Historic Rosary Cathedral vandalized, doors set on fire overnight
Courtesy: Culver's (culvers.com)
Culver’s to open second location in Toledo area
One person shot during Monday morning robbery
The Toledo Humane Society rescued more than 30 puppies, dogs, kittens, and cats from...
Toledo Humane Society saves more than 30 animals from “deplorable conditions”

Latest News

President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump expected to issue flurry of pardons on last full day
President-elect Joe Biden campaigns in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, for Senate candidates...
Georgia certifies Democrats Warnock and Ossoff’s Senate wins
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Alleged ‘Oath Keepers’ leader among self-described militia members jailed on charges from Capitol riot
In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a giant...
Panel: China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop COVID-19 pandemic