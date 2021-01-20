Advertisement

COVID vaccinations continue, though not without anxiety

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the sign up for COVID vaccines continues, so too does the confusion and anxiety surrounding it.

The first myth that needs to be debunked is that there will always be this shortage of vaccine. Medical experts across the board say the shortage will ease up as the number of new vaccines get approved and the current companies continue to ramp up production and distribution.

Here’s the latest update on vaccine distribution. If you are 80 and older you are now eligible to sign up for a vaccine through your local health department. There are links on your local health department website. If you can’t get an appointment yet, then you need to check back regularly as more doses become available.

If you are 75 and older or are an Ohioan with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders you will be eligible for your vaccine next week. You will be able to start signing up Thursday and after. If you are 80 and older you can continue to sign up.

https://lucascountyhealth.com/covidvaccine/

