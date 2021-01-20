Advertisement

Fallen officer will be honored at funeral on Tuesday

The service will begin at 10 AM and will take place in Savage Arena at the University of Toledo.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker, who was shot and killed during a standoff in Toledo on January 18, will be honored with a funeral at the University of Toledo on Tuesday. The service will begin at 10 AM and will take place in Savage Arena. 13abc will carry the entire service live for those who wish to participate while remaining distanced.

Ofc. Stalker, 24, was one of several officers who responded to the standoff in the 2300 block of Fulton Street on Monday evening. During the confrontation, he was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect was also shot and killed.

Friends and family remembered Ofc. Stalker this week as a devoted family man who wanted to keep his community safe. Meanwhile, hundreds of members of that community came out on Tuesday night to honor his memory in a candlelight vigil. He leaves behind a fiance and two young children.

Those looking to show their support for Ofc. Stalker and his family can do so in a number of ways. The Toledo Police department has set up a fund through the Toledo Police Federal Credit Union. Donations can be sent to: Toledo Police Federal Credit Union, ATTN: Brandon Stalker Memorial Fund, 4280 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Ofc. Stalker’s Family.

Members of the community have also set up additional fundraisers, including t-shirt fundraisers from Lateral Gig and Ohio Going Blue, and a GoFundMe.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering fallen TPD Officer Brandon Stalker
Vigil, donations, fundraisers set up to honor officer killed in standoff
Christopher Harris
Mother says standoff gunman struggled with mental health
Officials are investigating an arson case at Rosary Cathedral on Monday, Jan. 18.
Historic Rosary Cathedral vandalized, doors set on fire overnight
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
TPS students will return to hybrid learning in February.
TPS announces return to hybrid learning

Latest News

Vaccine provider suspended after wasting nearly 900 COVID vaccine doses
File image
Man dies in mobile home fire in Fostoria
A vaccination is prepared by a Central Shenandoah Health District official.
Health Partners of Western Ohio offering COVID-19 vaccines
Remembering fallen TPD Officer Brandon Stalker
Family, friends remember the life of Officer Brandon Stalker