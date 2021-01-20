Fallen officer will be honored at funeral on Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker, who was shot and killed during a standoff in Toledo on January 18, will be honored with a funeral at the University of Toledo on Tuesday. The service will begin at 10 AM and will take place in Savage Arena. 13abc will carry the entire service live for those who wish to participate while remaining distanced.

The funeral to honor Officer Stalker will be on Tuesday, January 26th at 10am at Savage Arena. The funeral will be open to Stalker family, friends, and law enforcement only. We encourage residents to line the route when it is finalized and announced. pic.twitter.com/yFh1Ag7drb — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) January 20, 2021

Ofc. Stalker, 24, was one of several officers who responded to the standoff in the 2300 block of Fulton Street on Monday evening. During the confrontation, he was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect was also shot and killed.

Friends and family remembered Ofc. Stalker this week as a devoted family man who wanted to keep his community safe. Meanwhile, hundreds of members of that community came out on Tuesday night to honor his memory in a candlelight vigil. He leaves behind a fiance and two young children.

Those looking to show their support for Ofc. Stalker and his family can do so in a number of ways. The Toledo Police department has set up a fund through the Toledo Police Federal Credit Union. Donations can be sent to: Toledo Police Federal Credit Union, ATTN: Brandon Stalker Memorial Fund, 4280 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Ofc. Stalker’s Family.

Members of the community have also set up additional fundraisers, including t-shirt fundraisers from Lateral Gig and Ohio Going Blue, and a GoFundMe.

