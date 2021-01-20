Family, friends remember the life of Officer Brandon Stalker

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Family and friends remember Patrolman Brandon Stalker as a compassionate, family man.

They’re still dealing with the shock of his loss.

They say they’re not surprised Stalker ended up in law enforcement but losing him like this is something they’re still trying to wrap their heads around.

Family friends telling 13abc he didn’t become a professional baseball player, law enforcement was his passion. We’re told he was actually added to the Toledo police class about a week into in and he very quickly made up the work to get up to speed.

He was described as someone who really wanted to help his community was trying to do that last night as he kept a safe perimeter for others around that standoff. Now as they mourn his death, they know he died doing the job he loved.

“I’ll never forget the look on this face the day we were at graduation when he graduated from the police force he was so proud. When he pinned that badge on him. And I was so proud of him I couldn’t even speak,” said family friend Doug Agard.

Officer Stalker leaves behind two children and a fiancé. Family members still trying to process what happened Monday night as Stalker was securing the perimeter around that barricaded man on Fulton Street in Toledo.

Stalker joined the department in 2018 and was proud to serve this community.

The day he got his badge to become a Toledo police officer was one of the proudest day of his life.

“He was the most loving compassionate kid you could ever imagine. I’ll tell you a lot of people are going to miss him. We all do and it is just one of those things you just in the wrong place at the wrong time but that was his job he was in the right place at the right time. He took care of all of us,” said Agard.

