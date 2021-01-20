Advertisement

First Responder of the week is an inspiration to the community and her family

Rachel Caputo is a patrolman with the Lake Township Police Department
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are thousands of men and women in our region who have dedicated their lives to protecting our lives. Every week we honor a first responder who is making a difference in our communities.

Rachel Caputo has been an officer with the Lake Township Police Department since 2016.

“I come from a family of First Responders, so it came naturally to me,” she says.

Rachel started at the police academy, just a few months after her daughter was born.

“Balancing the mom thing with the academy at night was the hardest part. But then you come home and look at your kids and there’s your motivation right there,”

Rachel was surprised to hear she’d been nominated for the First Responder of the Week honor.

“I work with a lot of other people who deserve to be in this spot more than I do. We’re all out here trying to make the world a better place,” says Rachel.

Chasity Kelley is the one who nominated Rachel.

“My sister Rachel is selfless, beautiful and an amazing person. Now I’m going to cry. She makes me and my whole family very proud,” says Chasity.

The fact that the nomination came from her sister, makes it all the more special for Rachel.

“You get a lot of people saying thank you for your service, but when your little sister says nice things, it’s really great to hear.”

Rachel says while the job is often challenging, there are plenty of rewards.

“Whether it is someone’s best day or worst day, I get to be there with them, I get to experience that with them,” she says.

How lucky we are to have people like Rachel in our community.

We honor first responders every Monday night. at 11. If you’d like to nominate someone, get connected to our website 13abc.com to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering fallen TPD Officer Brandon Stalker
Vigil, donations, fundraisers set up to honor officer killed in standoff
Officials are investigating an arson case at Rosary Cathedral on Monday, Jan. 18.
Historic Rosary Cathedral vandalized, doors set on fire overnight
Courtesy: Culver's (culvers.com)
Culver’s to open second location in Toledo area
One person shot during Monday morning robbery
The Toledo Humane Society rescued more than 30 puppies, dogs, kittens, and cats from...
Toledo Humane Society saves more than 30 animals from “deplorable conditions”

Latest News

Brandon Stalker graduated from Whitmer HS in 2015.
Washington Local Schools remember Ofc. Stalker
Christopher Harris
Mother says standoff gunman struggled with mental health
A delay by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has left some without an income.
Ohioans experience delays in unemployment assistance
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID vaccinations continue, though not without anxiety