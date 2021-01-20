Advertisement

Georgia Fire Captain Andrea Hall leads inaugural Pledge of Allegiance in sign language

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Before Vice President Kamala Harris took her oath to become the nation’s first female Black and South Asian Vice President, Fire Captain Andrea Hall of Fulton County Georgia took center stage at the inauguration ceremony.

Hall is the first African American woman to serve as a fire captain in her department. Today, she led the nation in the Pledge of Allegiance at the historic presidential inauguration.

Hall, who also serves as president of her local union chapter, says the inaugural committee reached out to her directly.

“This is not something I ever could have anticipated in my wildest dreams,” she said during an interview following the event.

Hall delivered the Pledge out loud and in American Sign Language.

“After it was over, I had an emotional release thinking about how far I came in my career to end up here,” she added.

Hall says she has many friends and family members who are hearing impaired. Connecting with President Biden’s’ message of unity and inclusion, she says she decided to sign it as well.

Although she admits, she kept that part of the plan to herself.

“I thought it was appropriate, and it was an opportunity for me to utilize a skill that I always use, to include them in the process,” she said. “I thought it was in line with the president’s mission.”

Hall says she’ll never forget her experience today and is thankful and proud to have been asked to participate.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering fallen TPD Officer Brandon Stalker
Vigil, donations, fundraisers set up to honor officer killed in standoff
Christopher Harris
Mother says standoff gunman struggled with mental health
Officials are investigating an arson case at Rosary Cathedral on Monday, Jan. 18.
Historic Rosary Cathedral vandalized, doors set on fire overnight
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
TPS students will return to hybrid learning in February.
TPS announces return to hybrid learning

Latest News

Why police didn’t let Christopher Harris’ mother talk him down
Why police didn’t let Christopher Harris’ mother talk him down
Tiny homes are being built on Bluff Street as an initiative to offer low-income residents a...
Tiny homes in Toledo are taking shape
A local Toledo couple watches the Presidential inauguration at home.
Toledo couple reflects on inauguration
Dr. Rachel Levine
Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to historic nomination
Dr. Rachel Levine nomination
Dr. Rachel Levine nomination