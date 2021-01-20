Advertisement

Health Partners of Western Ohio offering COVID-19 vaccines

A vaccination is prepared by a Central Shenandoah Health District official.
A vaccination is prepared by a Central Shenandoah Health District official.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Health Partners of Western Ohio is offering COVID-19 vaccines to community members age 80 and older.

With 700 doses of the vaccine available, the staff will be administering doses from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Patients need to call 419-574-9868 for an appointment. Health Partners of Western Ohio is located at 2821 Nebraska Ave. in Toledo.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering fallen TPD Officer Brandon Stalker
Vigil, donations, fundraisers set up to honor officer killed in standoff
Christopher Harris
Mother says standoff gunman struggled with mental health
Officials are investigating an arson case at Rosary Cathedral on Monday, Jan. 18.
Historic Rosary Cathedral vandalized, doors set on fire overnight
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
TPS students will return to hybrid learning in February.
TPS announces return to hybrid learning

Latest News

File image
Man dies in mobile home fire in Fostoria
Remembering fallen TPD Officer Brandon Stalker
Family, friends remember the life of Officer Brandon Stalker
President Joe Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden, his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden...
What are they saying: Local elected officials react to Inauguration
Jeep Fest in Toledo, Ohio
Lucas Co. Commissioners allocate funds to sponsor 2021 Jeep Fest