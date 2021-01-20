Health Partners of Western Ohio offering COVID-19 vaccines
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Health Partners of Western Ohio is offering COVID-19 vaccines to community members age 80 and older.
With 700 doses of the vaccine available, the staff will be administering doses from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.
Patients need to call 419-574-9868 for an appointment. Health Partners of Western Ohio is located at 2821 Nebraska Ave. in Toledo.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.