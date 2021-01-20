January 20th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 20s today. Temperatures will be steady to slowly rising overnight. A little sun is possible on Thursday with a high around 40. Friday through Sunday will be cold with highs at or below freezing. Light snow is possible Sunday afternoon and evening. A wintry mix is likely on Monday followed by colder air on Tuesday.

