Advertisement

Limousine awaits ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison if Trump pardons him

By KTVT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) - A limousine stood by all day outside a Texas federal prison in hopes the man known as Joe Exotic would be pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic and the “Tiger King,” is serving a 22-year prison sentence. He was found guilty in 2019 on animal cruelty charges and for trying to hire someone to kill big cat rights activist Carole Baskin.

The entire story was told in the widely watched multi-part documentary “Tiger King” on Netflix.

Maldonado-Passage’s legal team asked Trump to pardon him two weeks ago. The president was expected to issue pardons to as many as 100 people before leaving office at noon Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering fallen TPD Officer Brandon Stalker
Vigil, donations, fundraisers set up to honor officer killed in standoff
Christopher Harris
Mother says standoff gunman struggled with mental health
Officials are investigating an arson case at Rosary Cathedral on Monday, Jan. 18.
Historic Rosary Cathedral vandalized, doors set on fire overnight
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
TPS students will return to hybrid learning in February.
TPS announces return to hybrid learning

Latest News

In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump expected to pardon former strategist Steve Bannon
Vigil for Officer Stalker
Remembering a fallen hero: The community mourns Officer Brandon Stalker
In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, inmate firefighters prepare to battle the Kincade Fire near...
Fierce California winds fan fires, topple trees and trucks
Vigil for Officer Stalker
Candlelight Vigil in honor of Officer Stalker