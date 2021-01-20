Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to historic nomination

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dr. Rachel Levine is set to make history in the coming days, as President Joe Biden’s cabinet nominees make their way through the confirmation process. If confirmed, the incoming Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services would be the first openly transgender official confirmed by the U.S. Senate, and her nomination is having a ripple effect in the LGBTQ+ community across the country and here at home.

“We at Equality Toledo hope this is a shift. This is a big day for us, and our efforts to fight for equal rights,” says Sheena Barnes, Executive Director of Equality Toledo. “This opens a gateway of doors we have not been able to get into. It will help make it easier for people coming up behind Dr. Levine.”

Barnes says while the LGBTQ+ community is still under-represented in government, this is an encouraging start.

If you would like to learn more about the work of Equality Toledo, get connected to equalitytoledo.org.

