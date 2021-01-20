Advertisement

Loud explosion rocks central Madrid; rescue teams to site

Videos and images shared on social media showed a tower of smoke coming out from a building and...
Videos and images shared on social media showed a tower of smoke coming out from a building and rubble scattered in a central street of Madrid. Spanish public broadcaster TVE said the explosion took place in a building near a nursing home.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) — Madrid’s emergency services say rescue teams, firefighters and police are working in a central area of the Spanish capital following an explosion that witnesses described as “extremely loud.”

Videos and images shared on social media showed a tower of smoke coming out from a building and rubble scattered in a central street of Madrid. Spanish public broadcaster TVE said the explosion took place in a building near a nursing home.

Leire Reparaz, who lives near the Puerto de Toledo, a local landmark, told The Associated Press that she heard a loud explosion.

“We didn’t know where the sound came from. We all thought it was from the school. We went up the stairs to the top of our building and we could see the structure of the building and lots of grey smoke,” the 24-year-old Madrid resident said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering fallen TPD Officer Brandon Stalker
Vigil, donations, fundraisers set up to honor officer killed in standoff
Christopher Harris
Mother says standoff gunman struggled with mental health
Officials are investigating an arson case at Rosary Cathedral on Monday, Jan. 18.
Historic Rosary Cathedral vandalized, doors set on fire overnight
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
TPS students will return to hybrid learning in February.
TPS announces return to hybrid learning

Latest News

On Saturday, Michael Krystek and Sara Estela exchanged their wedding vows next to Sara’s...
Woman gets married at hospital so dying father could attend
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, coronavirus
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve...
Facing crush of crises, Biden will take helm as president
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor;’ leaves note for Biden