Advertisement

Lucas Co. Commissioners allocate funds to sponsor 2021 Jeep Fest

Jeep Fest in Toledo, Ohio
Jeep Fest in Toledo, Ohio(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners approved funds Tuesday to sponsor the 2021 Jeep Fest. The Commissioners will allocate $25,000 to the Jeep Fest.

The 2021 Jeep Fest will take place the weekend of August 6. According to organizers, it will celebrate the 80th anniversary of Jeep in Toledo.

The 2020 Jeep Fest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeep Fest started in 2016 as a one-day celebration of the connection between the city and the iconic automobile. After that first event attracted 40,000 people to Toledo, it returned with larger, multi-day events in 2018 and 2019.

Those Jeep Fests brought in more than 60,000 people to Toledo and a $5.6 million economic impact in ’19.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering fallen TPD Officer Brandon Stalker
Vigil, donations, fundraisers set up to honor officer killed in standoff
Christopher Harris
Mother says standoff gunman struggled with mental health
Officials are investigating an arson case at Rosary Cathedral on Monday, Jan. 18.
Historic Rosary Cathedral vandalized, doors set on fire overnight
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
TPS students will return to hybrid learning in February.
TPS announces return to hybrid learning

Latest News

Family, friends remember the life of Officer Brandon Stalker
Family, friends remember the life of Officer Brandon Stalker
Portion of Central Ave. to close on Wednesday, Thursday
An Airmen from Task Force 182 performs a free COVID-19 test on a resident of Bay County on...
Michigan encouraging COVID testing of college students
Secretary of State maintains accurate voter rolls in Ohio