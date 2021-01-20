Lucas Co. Commissioners allocate funds to sponsor 2021 Jeep Fest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners approved funds Tuesday to sponsor the 2021 Jeep Fest. The Commissioners will allocate $25,000 to the Jeep Fest.

The 2021 Jeep Fest will take place the weekend of August 6. According to organizers, it will celebrate the 80th anniversary of Jeep in Toledo.

The 2020 Jeep Fest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeep Fest started in 2016 as a one-day celebration of the connection between the city and the iconic automobile. After that first event attracted 40,000 people to Toledo, it returned with larger, multi-day events in 2018 and 2019.

Those Jeep Fests brought in more than 60,000 people to Toledo and a $5.6 million economic impact in ’19.

