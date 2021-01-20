Man dies in mobile home fire in Fostoria

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person is dead after a fire at a mobile home around 7:12 a.m. Wednesday in Fostoria.

The Fostoria Fire Division responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Woodward Ave, finding heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the home.

Firefighters found a male inside the home who had died. The Ohio State Fire Marshall was called in to investigate the fire, which is undetermined.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending an autopsy.

