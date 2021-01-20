Michigan encouraging COVID testing of college students

LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - Colleges and universities are now being encouraged to required COVID-19 testing for students who live in the immediate university community, even if they don’t live on campus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued the new guidance on Tuesday, citing numerous studies by the CDC that transmission of the virus on college campuses happens primarily outside of the classroom.

“We know there have been outbreaks of COVID-19 on college campuses across the country, and it has an impact on disease spread beyond the campus community,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, “Colleges have stepped up throughout this pandemic to slow disease spread through testing and quarantine protocols. With the arrival of the new variant in Michigan and risk of virus spread both on- and off-campus, it is best practice to implement robust testing protocols in these settings. Colleges and universities have an important role to play in ending this pandemic.”

MDHHS consulted with colleges and universities across the state on the guidance, which identifies numerous strategies they can use to test broadly within their communities, including:

Requiring weekly testing of all undergraduate students who reside on or near the campus and who participate in social activities associated with the campus community.

If resources are more constrained, require testing for all students in the campus community on a regular but random basis.

Target limited mandatory testing resources based on information about community spread, including information from wastewater testing, provided that the information and the potential for testing reach all students living on or near the campus.

The bounds of the university community will vary, but generally include a surrounding area with a significant concentration of students who socialize on or near the campus. Residential fraternities and sororities would be included.

