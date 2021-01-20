Ohioans experience delays in unemployment assistance

HOLLAND & MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of Ohio residents are taking to social media to voice their frustrations with navigating the state’s unemployment process.

“Being on unemployment right now in my shoes it’s a massive struggle,” said Matthew McMurray. “Living paycheck to paycheck is a struggle. Four weeks without a penny is hard, man.”

A Marblehead native, McMurray says he’s been without unemployment checks for weeks, and he’s not alone.

“It’s been very difficult not knowing and not having any income for the entire month of January,” said Kimberly Roman, a Holland resident who has been unemployed since the start of the pandemic. She’s been without financial support from the state since December. Roman believed once President Donald Trump signed the COVID-19 relief bill into action back on December 27th, her help would continue.

“We knew there was going to be a delay,” says Roman. “At first, we were told a week, but now none of us have gotten anything the entire month of January.”

Roman and McMurray are two of many Ohioans experiencing prolonged delays in receiving relief following the Federal Government’s extension.

“The federal stimulus legislation extended and amended many of these programs and we are working hard now to implement them,” says Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Kimberley Henderson.

ODJFS staff explain they are doing their best to keep up with the record number of individuals who have filed for unemployment amid the pandemic.

“We are working as diligently as we can,” says Henderson. “We are continuing our hiring, continuing our training, continuing our very aggressive plan to move through what is a very significant backlog.”

Officials hope to be caught up in the coming days.

