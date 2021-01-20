Remembering a fallen hero: The community mourns Officer Brandon Stalker

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo community is coming together to mourn the death of Officer Brandon Stalker, a 24-year-old Toledo Police Officer who was killed Monday evening while responding to a standoff in the 2300-block of Fulton.

Members of the community planned a candlelight vigil for Officer Stalker Tuesday evening, drawing hundreds to Whitmer High School who wanted to support their local first responders and the Officer’s family in their time of need.

Those looking to pay their respects can also do so in the form of monetary donations to the Brandon Stalker Memorial Fund at the Toledo Police Federal Credit Union, or through other community efforts, including t-shirt fundraisers from Lateral Gig and Ohio Going Blue, and a GoFundMe.

