Sandusky City Schools launches free program to help parents navigate the digital age

Parent University is a series of workshops designed to help parents in a world of virtual learning.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday was the first day in nearly two months that students returned to in-person at Sandusky City Schools. Like children everywhere, they’ve spent a lot more time on a computer than in a classroom for the last ten months. Virtual learning means there’s been a steep learning curve for a lot of parents as well, and the District is offering a special program to make it easier on everyone in the family.

“I have some parents who were ready to go and trying their best to learn how to help their kids learn virtually. Then there are others who were trying, but they were concerned that if they were not successful, their kids would not be successful,” says Sarah Cassel, a first-grade teacher and the parent of a first-grade student. “I understand all the concerns as a parent and as a teacher. Being flexible and understanding are some of the main things teachers have to remember.”

That’s where Parent University comes in. The program is a series of workshops designed to help parents navigate the digital age.

“We help them understand what students are experiencing in the new learning environment, and give them the tools to help support learning in the home,” explains Dr. Vilicia Cade, the Chief Academic Officer for the district. “We know that for our kids to be successful our parents have to be our partners and understand how education is changing in order for our kids to realize their dreams.”

The program is free to families in Sandusky City Schools and registration is now open. It is designed for the long-term, not just learning in the pandemic.

If you’d like to learn more about Parent University, you can call (419) 984-1022 or log on to scs-k12.Net

