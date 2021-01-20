Secretary of State maintains accurate voter rolls in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Secretary of State is continuing his drive to maintain accurate voter lists in the state, directing county boards of election to remove abandoned registrations from the roll.

This process started in August when 115,816 registrations were identified as abandoned. Those identified as abandoned were placed on the list because they had no voter activity whatsoever for at least six years.

In addition to previous communications, all abandoned registrations were notified of their placement on the list and the many ways to remain an active registered voter, including:

Voting in the November 3, 2020 election;

Responding to the 2016 confirmation notices from the county board of elections;

Requesting an absentee ballot application;

Updating or confirming their address online, by mail, or in-person;

Updating their registration online, by mail, or in-person;

BMV transaction

County boards had until December 7 to identify for removal the abandoned registrations who did not take any of the above actions.

After a thorough review of the submitted data, 97,795 registrations have been removed from county board of elections voter registration databases. That means between August 2t and December 7, nearly 18,000 registrants were no longer at risk of being canceled under this process. More than 10,000 of these registrations chose to vote in the 2020 General Election.

The list of registrations removed by the county boards of elections may be found here: https://www.ohiosos.gov/registrationreadiness/

Any eligible Ohioan who may have been canceled may learn how to immediately re-register in just a few easy steps by visiting VoteOhio.gov.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.