Toledo couple reflects on inauguration

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year the Presidential inauguration looked different. Due to the pandemic, there were no large crowds and travelers heading to Washington, D.C. were restricted.

Typically Michael Huggins would coordinate a bus trip from Toledo to the nation’s capital to witness the event in-person but this year, the trip was cancelled due to COVID-19. Instead, Huggins and his wife watched the event on TV at home on their couch.

Stephanie Lincoln is a mother of three and works as a nurse. She was in awe the moment Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in to office. Harris made history becoming the first woman to be the Vice President of the United States. For Lincoln, the moment is a culmination of years in the wings and she believes it paves a new path for women.

“It means the world to me. I have great great great grandparents that could never see this day but envision it and I’m here to see it,” says Lincoln.

Huggins says he is hopeful for President Biden’s term and is on board with a message of unity. He says he believes that the President will be able to unite the country and bring positive things to the American people.

Huggins says he hopes to plan another trip to the nation’s capitol again in four years.

