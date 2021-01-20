Advertisement

Toledo couple reflects on inauguration

A local Toledo couple watches the Presidential inauguration at home.
A local Toledo couple watches the Presidential inauguration at home.(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year the Presidential inauguration looked different. Due to the pandemic, there were no large crowds and travelers heading to Washington, D.C. were restricted.

Typically Michael Huggins would coordinate a bus trip from Toledo to the nation’s capital to witness the event in-person but this year, the trip was cancelled due to COVID-19. Instead, Huggins and his wife watched the event on TV at home on their couch.

Stephanie Lincoln is a mother of three and works as a nurse. She was in awe the moment Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in to office. Harris made history becoming the first woman to be the Vice President of the United States. For Lincoln, the moment is a culmination of years in the wings and she believes it paves a new path for women.

“It means the world to me. I have great great great grandparents that could never see this day but envision it and I’m here to see it,” says Lincoln.

Huggins says he is hopeful for President Biden’s term and is on board with a message of unity. He says he believes that the President will be able to unite the country and bring positive things to the American people.

Huggins says he hopes to plan another trip to the nation’s capitol again in four years.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering fallen TPD Officer Brandon Stalker
Vigil, donations, fundraisers set up to honor officer killed in standoff
Christopher Harris
Mother says standoff gunman struggled with mental health
Officials are investigating an arson case at Rosary Cathedral on Monday, Jan. 18.
Historic Rosary Cathedral vandalized, doors set on fire overnight
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
TPS students will return to hybrid learning in February.
TPS announces return to hybrid learning

Latest News

Why police didn’t let Christopher Harris’ mother talk him down
Why police didn’t let Christopher Harris’ mother talk him down
Tiny homes are being built on Bluff Street as an initiative to offer low-income residents a...
Tiny homes in Toledo are taking shape
Dr. Rachel Levine
Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to historic nomination
Dr. Rachel Levine nomination
Dr. Rachel Levine nomination