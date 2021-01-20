Vaccine provider suspended after wasting nearly 900 COVID vaccine doses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health is investigating what led to the unviability of nearly 900 doses of coronavirus vaccine.

ODH says it took immediate action after learning that SpecialtyRX, a vaccine provider in Columbus that is not part of the federal Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership program, discovered that they had failed to appropriately monitor temperatures in their refrigerator and freezer.

The company was given 1,500 vaccines to vaccinate residents at eight long-term care facilities before the new year. After administering the first doses, SpecialtyRX had 890 doses remaining. The company was exploring a transfer of the doses to another provider when it was learned of the issue.

ODH requires all COVID-19 vaccine providers to check and record the minimum and maximum temperatures of cold storage freezers each workday. ODH immunization Program launched an investigative process upon learning of the failure of temperature monitoring and determined that the 890 doses were not viable.

The first doses of the Moderna vaccine that were administered to the residents and staff of the long term care facilities were viable. For the second dose, the long term care facilities will have to coordinate with another provider which will likely be the local health department.

ODH halted any future allocations to Specialty RX, and the provider has been instructed to not administer or transfer any of the affected doses and to keep them quarantined in both units until next steps are given.

