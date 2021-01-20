Advertisement

Washington Local Schools consider capped open enrollment policy

District leaders say the move could save programs and jobs.
(WTVG)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Washington Local Schools is considering a change to their enrollment policy that would allow students outside the district to attend. The capped open enrollment policy will be part of the debate during a board meeting Wednesday night.

According to officials, the policy would be similar to that at Maumee City Schools and would give first priority to children of district employees, those with grandparents who live in the district, and children of alumni.

“District leaders acknowledge this would be a huge shift for the Panther community, but it’s a move that could save programs and jobs,” explains WLS Superintendent, Dr. Kadee Anstadt.

The district has a month to get the community on board, at which point the district will vote on the changes.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering fallen TPD Officer Brandon Stalker
Vigil, donations, fundraisers set up to honor officer killed in standoff
Christopher Harris
Mother says standoff gunman struggled with mental health
Officials are investigating an arson case at Rosary Cathedral on Monday, Jan. 18.
Historic Rosary Cathedral vandalized, doors set on fire overnight
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
TPS students will return to hybrid learning in February.
TPS announces return to hybrid learning

Latest News

wood county vaccine
TPD press conference on officer shooting
TPD press conference on officer shooting
Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker was killed during a shootout in Toledo on January 18, 2021.
Fallen officer will be honored at funeral on Tuesday
Vaccine provider suspended after wasting nearly 900 COVID vaccine doses