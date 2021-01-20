Washington Local Schools consider capped open enrollment policy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Washington Local Schools is considering a change to their enrollment policy that would allow students outside the district to attend. The capped open enrollment policy will be part of the debate during a board meeting Wednesday night.

According to officials, the policy would be similar to that at Maumee City Schools and would give first priority to children of district employees, those with grandparents who live in the district, and children of alumni.

“District leaders acknowledge this would be a huge shift for the Panther community, but it’s a move that could save programs and jobs,” explains WLS Superintendent, Dr. Kadee Anstadt.

The district has a month to get the community on board, at which point the district will vote on the changes.

