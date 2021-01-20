Washington Local Schools remember Ofc. Stalker

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Community is in mourning. The school district has deep ties to the family of Officer Brandon Stalker. Stalker was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday, January 18, 2021.

Stalker graduated from Whitmer High School in 2015. His mother and fiancé both work for the school system. Stalker’s mother is in food service at the high school and his fiancé works at one of the elementary schools. Stalker’s daughter is also a student in the district.

“This is a pain that is going to last a long time here, say Dr. Kadee Anstadt.

WLS Superintendent, Dr. Kadee Anstadt, says as soon as they learned of the loss, the district leaders immediately started coming together to discuss ways that they could support the family during this difficult time.

Stalker is described as someone who was always happy, a leader and who had a positive outlook on life that some describe as contagious.

Stalker was on the baseball team in high school. His coach says he was always up for a challenge and was always willing to put in the work. Last year, Stalker returned to his alma mater, serving as an assistant baseball coach.

“He was a service guy. He always gave back that is who he was. As a coach, as a player, he was always the first one to help. No job to big no job to small. Didn’t matter what you asked him to do he would do it with a smile on his face at all times,” says Brad Densmore, the Whitmer baseball head coach.

Despite the season being cut short due to COVID-19, Densmore says it was great to work alongside someone who was always happy.

“He was one of those guys when you were around him his attitude is contagious cause he was just happy to be doing what he was doing. I don’t think I ever saw him have a bad day,” says Densmore.

Stalker always wanted to become a police officer. His high school criminal justice teacher says the teen knew he wanted to work in law enforcement well before taking his class. He remembers Stalker as a student that was excited to be in school and who was always willing to help others out during class. After graduating, Stalker made a special trip back to the classroom, sharing a special moment with the students.

“I remember the day he graduated from the police academy he came into the class to show them his uniform. He was so proud to be a Toledo Police Officer,” says Don Palmer, a criminal justice teacher at Whitmer High School.

The Washington Local School district says fundraising efforts are in the works for the family. They are waiting to see what is needed most and plan to honor and support Stalker’s family in any way possible.

