What are they saying: Local elected officials react to Inauguration

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Joe Biden took the oath of office to become the 46th President of the United State, local elected officials congratulated Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Today, the American experiment endures. Nothing speaks to the health of democracy as clearly as the inauguration of a new President. The inauguration of President Joe Biden as our 46th President and Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and person of color in history to be elected to the office, is cause for so much hope. The American people sought a new course for our country, a helping hand as they struggle to regain their footing from a worldwide pandemic. With their swearing in, President Biden and Vice President Harris bring anew to the Capital the hopes and dreams of all Americans that our great nation may meet its full promise. I look forward to working closely with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to achieve great successes for the people of Ohio and the nation – they deserve nothing less.”

“In preparation for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, let us reflect on President Abraham Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address in 1865. After almost four years of civil war, President Lincoln’s brief but brilliant address spoke to the state of the war and his vision of the future. He said in the last paragraph, ‘With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan—to do all which may achieve and cherish a just, and a lasting peace, among ourselves, and with all nations.’ The peaceful transition of power is the bedrock of American democracy and an American tradition that inspires nations around the world. As President Joe Biden prepares to assume office, the thoughts and prayers of the country are with him as they have been with each President who served before him.”

Another Republican, Senator Rob Portman offered his congratulations to Biden and Harris as well.

“I extend my congratulations to President and Dr. Biden, as well as Vice President Harris and Mr. Emhoff, on today’s historic Inauguration. I had the honor of attending, and I look forward to working with the new administration on areas where we agree in order to make a difference in the lives of Ohioans and all Americans. When we disagree, I will do so respectfully. Public service is a noble calling and anyone who serves deserves the respect of the American people, regardless of political affiliation.”

“Today, I join Ohioans and the rest of the nation in celebrating the historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. American workers will finally have someone on their side in the White House, and millions of girls – especially Black and brown girls - all over the country are seeing that there is no limit to their dreams, and they belong in every room where decisions are made. I look forward to working with President Biden, Vice President Harris and my colleagues to rise to meet the challenges before us, bring our country together and continue our fight for the Dignity of Work.”

