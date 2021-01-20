What are they saying: Local elected officials react to Inauguration

Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Joe Biden took the oath of office to become the 46th President of the United State, local elected officials congratulated Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the longest serving woman in the history of the House of Representatives, said in part, “With their swearing in, President Biden and Vice President Harris bring anew to the Capital the hopes and dreams of all Americans that our great nation may meet its full promise.”
Fellow Representative Bob Latta evoked memories of President Abraham Lincoln’s second Inaugural Address in 1865. “As President Joe Biden prepares to assume office, the thoughts and prayers of the country are with him as they have been with each President who served before him,” Latta said.
Another Republican, Senator Rob Portman offered his congratulations to Biden and Harris as well.
And finally, Sen. Sherrod Brown said he joins, “Ohioans and the rest of the nation in celebrating the historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.”