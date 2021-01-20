Wood Co. Health Department offering additional COVID vaccine doses

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Health Department is partnering with Meijer to provide 450 additional appointments for COVID-19 vaccine doses this week for people age 80 and older.

Scheduling will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Vaccines will be administered from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Meijer in Bowling Green.

Visit Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org and look for the scheduling link for Meijer.

Wood County Health Department is continuing to serve people included in Phase1A as Phase 1B distributions begin. If you believe you are in the 1A category, fill out the form found on the Health Department’s website. Do not schedule an appointment, as they are intended for the 1B population. If you schedule an appointment, do not make multiple attempts. Only schedule once for an appointment.

For each group that becomes eligible during Phase 1B, public vaccine appointments will be available starting on Wednesday of the week they become eligible. A full week of availability will be offered to groups when they become eligible for the vaccine.

If you would like to speak to someone to schedule an appointment, you can call 419-352-8402 and choose option 1. During the initial launch, Wood County Health Department is partnering with the Wood County Committee on Aging and 2-1-1, who are providing support for vaccination scheduling.

