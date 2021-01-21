Cereal bar business finds life in Fostoria

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Boxes are on full display, milk is being poured, and cereal destination: “One Bowl” is just weeks away from opening to the public.

“You don’t need a sales pitch for cereal, everybody loves cereal,” said Co-Owner Jimmie Zenor. “You can come in, get any cereal you want, whether you can buy it on the shelf or whether you can’t. We will have mixes, we are going to generate our own flavors, whatever you’re looking for.”

The cereal bar located on Center Street comes from the minds of business partners Jimmie Zenor and Edward Wonder. Zenor and Wonder believe their creation is more than just putting milk and grain in a bowl.

"One Bowl" is offering blends of different cereals available inside milkshakes and ice cream sundaes. (Jack Bassett)

“It was just an idea that went,” said Co-Owner Edward Wonder. “We make our own mixes, toasted peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, fresh fruit, and yogurt parfaits.”

One Bowl’s owners say their breakfast food business is the only cereal centered venture across the state. Wonder believes for his business to succeed amid the pandemic, his startup will continue to have to adapt.

“We’ll deliver a bowl of cereal and milk,” said Wonder. “Eventually down the line we’ll have milkshakes and parfaits, so then we will deliver those too.”

The Fostoria natives hope through the power of cartoons, sugary cereals, and belief in themselves they will see business pour in.

“Hopefully the community embraces it, comes in, has a good time, and comes back for more,” said Zenor.

One Bowl is slated to open to the public within the next month.

