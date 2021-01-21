East Toledo church plagued by string of break-ins

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Who would steal from a church? That’s the question at an East Toledo church experiencing a string of break-ins over the last 9 months.

The pastor at East Toledo Baptist Church asking the person who keeps breaking in and stealing from the building to turn themselves in and get some help.

“We’re the church of Jesus Christ, so we’re always ready to forgive,” says Pastor Ken Rupert. “We realize that we live in a fallen world. Sin causes people to do a lot of different things.”

The church has been broken into four times since the pandemic began, and the thieves have hauled away expensive equipment every time.

“They’ve taken musical instruments, speakers, cables, projectors,” says Pastor Rupert.

The list goes on and on. They even took food from the food pantry. The church can’t figure out how the person is getting in, and no arrests have been made.

“We’re looking past the action, We’re looking at the heart of the person, the soul that needs to be saved. So we’re not judging what they do,” says Pastor Rupert.

Pastor Rupert says these break-ins show how the pandemic has limited the church’s ability to proactively reach out to the community, but help is still available.

“For the person who’s doing this here. Hey, give us a call. We know you need help... Our prayer is for you to get help,” he says.

The church isn’t sure how much it will cost to replace all of this equipment, but they estimate it will be in the thousands.

