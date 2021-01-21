Advertisement

Indiana man charged with 24th OVI offense

Tony Martin Hanson was charged with his 24th OVI offense recently in Paulding.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PAULDING, Ohio (WTVG) - An Indiana man was arrested for OVI in Northwest Ohio, his 24th OVI charge in his life and a sixth felony OVI charge.

Tony Martin Hanson was reported to 911 on Monday afternoon by motorists who saw his erratic driving. The Chief of the Paulding Police Department saw Hanson hit a curb as he pulled into a restaurant in the village.

Officers and troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined Hanson was highly intoxicated, and EMS personnel were called out of “an abundance of caution.”

Hanson, who has not have a valid driver’s license since 1994, was so intoxicated that he could not safely perform field sobriety tests, and he was found to have a breath alcohol content nearly four times the .08% legal limit.

He was arrested and charged.

