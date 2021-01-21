January 21st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny, warmer, but windy today with highs in the low 40s. A cold front arrives tonight. That could produce a few snow flurries. Lows will be in the middle 20s, but highs only warm up a degree or two on Friday with a few flurries in the morning and clouds continuing into the afternoon. Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. Highs are expected to stay at or below freezing through most of next week. Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet, is likely late Sunday into Monday.

