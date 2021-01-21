Advertisement

Local veterans share their talents to help keep the doors open at a place they love

H.O.O.V.E.S. has helped hundreds of veterans and their families through free programs
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are some new ways for you to get involved with a local organization that’s helped hundreds of veterans and their families. H.O.O.V.E.S. provides free programs for veterans struggling with everything from PTSD to addiction.

When the pandemic hit, the organization lost about 80% of its funding. One of the solutions to fill that gap, is to have veterans share their passions and skills with the community. They’re doing that through classes and corporate retreats. The classes include everything from art therapy to making pens.

Tristan Mohler is a U.S. Navy vet who says a retreat at H.O.O.V.E.S. saved his life. Tristan is now the program manager. He’s now teaching others about the hobby he loves.

“Making pens has been a hobby for about three years. It has taught me about life, and myself as well as how to cope with everyday struggles. It is meditative for me. I love watching other people enjoy something I enjoy so much,” he says.

The money from the classes is used to provide free services for vets. Amanda Held is the founder and Director of H.O.O.V.E.S. and she is amazed by the response to the classes.

“When I tell people you are paying for an experience, but also changing a life, the feedback has been tremendous. We are blown away by how incredible the response has been. The sky is the limit at this point,” she says.

If you’d like to learn more about the community classes, corporate retreats or the free programs for veterans, get connected to hooves.us.

