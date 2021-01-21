Advertisement

Northwest Ohio could feel impact of new immigration plan

By Kayla Molander
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - President Joe Biden introduced an immigration plan on Wednesday, which would include a path to citizenship for immigrants living in the United States illegally. If passed, the effects of this will be felt in Northwest Ohio.

“We need new immigration policy. The old policy developed in 1965, reformed a little in the 1990s, isn’t working anymore,” says Bowling Green State University associate professor in the school of cultural and critical studies Dr. Vibha Bhalla.

Bhalla says the US’s current immigration policies were created before the country had a large number of undocumented workers. Now, we have 11 million, and the federal government has yet to establish a firm policy on what to do about it.

“There’s this hope that they’ll go back. In reality, that hasn’t happened,” says Bhalla.

This is something that President Biden wants to address. The path to citizenship under Biden’s plan would take eight years for those who can pass background checks and meet other requirements.

If passed, the legislation could have a huge effect in Ohio, where the population and economy have been declining for years.

“Ohio’s cities ... are looking to immigrants as a way to bolster their economies,” says Bhalla.

The biggest effect of these new potential changes may be felt in one of Ohio’s largest industries.

“There is a shortage of agriculture workers ... so what we see now is options for them to have workers,” says Bhalla.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Harris
Mother says standoff gunman struggled with mental health
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker was killed during a shootout in Toledo on January 18, 2021.
Fallen officer will be honored at funeral on Tuesday

Latest News

Bowling Green State University campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Weekend parties could lead to suspensions for BGSU students
East Toledo church plagued by string of break-ins
East Toledo church plagued by string of break-ins
Biden immigration plan effects in NWO
Biden immigration plan effects in NWO
Rosary Cathedral attempted arson
Rosary Cathedral attempted arson