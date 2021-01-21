Northwest Ohio could feel impact of new immigration plan

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - President Joe Biden introduced an immigration plan on Wednesday, which would include a path to citizenship for immigrants living in the United States illegally. If passed, the effects of this will be felt in Northwest Ohio.

“We need new immigration policy. The old policy developed in 1965, reformed a little in the 1990s, isn’t working anymore,” says Bowling Green State University associate professor in the school of cultural and critical studies Dr. Vibha Bhalla.

Bhalla says the US’s current immigration policies were created before the country had a large number of undocumented workers. Now, we have 11 million, and the federal government has yet to establish a firm policy on what to do about it.

“There’s this hope that they’ll go back. In reality, that hasn’t happened,” says Bhalla.

This is something that President Biden wants to address. The path to citizenship under Biden’s plan would take eight years for those who can pass background checks and meet other requirements.

If passed, the legislation could have a huge effect in Ohio, where the population and economy have been declining for years.

“Ohio’s cities ... are looking to immigrants as a way to bolster their economies,” says Bhalla.

The biggest effect of these new potential changes may be felt in one of Ohio’s largest industries.

“There is a shortage of agriculture workers ... so what we see now is options for them to have workers,” says Bhalla.

