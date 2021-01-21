Advertisement

One Village paczki sale canceled

(WBAY)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re waiting to satisfy your paczki fix, there’s some bad news -- the One Village annual paczki sale has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

This year’s sale was scheduled for February 14, 15, and 16, but the One Village council board voted to cancel the event.

“It was a very difficult decision for us to make, but with the ongoing pandemic, we do not want to risk the health and safety of our volunteers and community members,” board president Alfonso Narvaez said.

This was scheduled to be the 31st year of the paczki sale, which raises funds for neighborhood improvements.

