School board member blazes trail at Ottawa Hills Schools

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Adam Smidi is breaking barriers at Ottawa Hills Schools.

The 38-year-old is the first Lebanese-American Muslim to serve on the Board of Education.

Smidi was sworn in earlier this week, He was selected out of nine finalists to fill the vacancy after Lisa Brown resigned at the end of the year.

Smidi is a 2001 graduate of Sylvania Northview. The husband and father of thee owns Joe’s Auto.

“I love serving others there’s no better satisfaction than coming together with people in order to create a common good and make the word a better place,” Smidi said.

“Diversity is so important to us. It’s important that we hear all voices, that we listen to everyone in the village, and that we develop a leadership team that represents our families - the many cultures we have in the village, that we are so proud of,” Dr. Adam Fineske, Superintendent of Ottawa Hills Schools said.

Smidi hopes to meet as many families living in the district as he can before the end of the school year.

