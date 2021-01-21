Tiny homes in Toledo are taking shape

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the last two years, Pastor Larry Clark of the Monroe Street Church has been at the helm of Bluff Street Village.

“Bluff Street Village was a dream that came out of our innovating what can happen in this community,” said Clark.

The village is a master plan made up entirely of homes-all under 400 square feet that will eventually line up and down Bluff Street.

“With this street being basically a vacant street that once upon had houses all down the street it seemed like the perfect place to begin this project,” said Clark.

Clark believes the village will not only boost curb appeal but will changes lives. The homes are only available for individuals who annually make under $18,000 annually. According to the Bluff Street Village website to live inside the tiny homes it will cost renters no more than $400 a month.

“The beauty of the project is that the people who live in these houses after 7 years the title will be turned over to them,” said Clark. “They will be building equity.”

For two years Pastor Larry Clark has worked with volunteers and City of Toledo Officials to bring Bluff Street Village into action. (Jack Bassett)

Bluff Street Village is funded entirely by donations and has the support of the Monroe Street Community Center. The center’s goal with the Village is to ensure tiny home residents succeed for the long term.

“We don’t want them to fail,” said Monroe Street Executive Director Clara Petty. “So it’s important that if you are a new homeowner, you understand your responsibility to maintain your home.”

Executive Director Petty explains residents who will live in the close quarters are required to take classes on how to manage their new homes, volunteer throughout the year, and most importantly be a good neighbor.

“We in the design put a small front porch, it’s not big and can hold only about two chairs,” said Petty. “But you can speak to your neighbor and we want it to be a sense of community where they work together.”

Staff and volunteers with Bluff Street Village say they expect to have the first two tiny homes complete by early this summer. Bluff Street Staff are planning to have 20 tiny homes in total for the neighborhood but are awaiting more donations. To donate to Bluff Street Village you can find a link here to their website.

