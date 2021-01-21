Advertisement

TPD warns of scams for donations to family of Ofc. Stalker

(WCAX)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is warning the community about scams regarding donations to funds for fallen Officer Brandon Stalker.

According to a Twitter post, scammers are calling residents and asking for their financial information to donate to Ofc. Stalker’s family.

Those looking to donate to the family can do so to the Brandon Stalker Memorial Fund at the Toledo Police Federal Credit Union, or through other community efforts, including t-shirt fundraisers from Lateral Gig and Ohio Going Blue, and a GoFundMe.

