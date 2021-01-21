TPD warns of scams for donations to family of Ofc. Stalker

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is warning the community about scams regarding donations to funds for fallen Officer Brandon Stalker.

According to a Twitter post, scammers are calling residents and asking for their financial information to donate to Ofc. Stalker’s family.

It has been brought to our attention that scammers are calling residents and asking them to provide financial information to donate to Officer Stalker’s family. Please, DO NOT provide your financial information to anyone over the phone. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/rdW3u9KzFw — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) January 21, 2021

Those looking to donate to the family can do so to the Brandon Stalker Memorial Fund at the Toledo Police Federal Credit Union, or through other community efforts, including t-shirt fundraisers from Lateral Gig and Ohio Going Blue, and a GoFundMe.

