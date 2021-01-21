Unions say availability to vaccine contingent on commitment to return to in-person

Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s largest teacher’s unions are reacting to Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement that schools should return to in-person learning by March 1, saying COVID-19 vaccines aren’t a bargaining chip.
According to DeWine, 96% of public school districts have signed a form committing to a return to in-person learning by March 1. The unions said the commitment to the form was presented as a prerequisite for educators and school staff to receive vaccines during Phase 1B.
A group of union presidents released a statement, including unions from Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, and Kevin Dalton, President of Toledo Federation of Teachers (OFT).