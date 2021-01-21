Advertisement

Unions say availability to vaccine contingent on commitment to return to in-person

School classroom
School classroom
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s largest teacher’s unions are reacting to Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement that schools should return to in-person learning by March 1, saying COVID-19 vaccines aren’t a bargaining chip.

According to DeWine, 96% of public school districts have signed a form committing to a return to in-person learning by March 1. The unions said the commitment to the form was presented as a prerequisite for educators and school staff to receive vaccines during Phase 1B.

A group of union presidents released a statement, including unions from Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, and Kevin Dalton, President of Toledo Federation of Teachers (OFT).

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Harris
Mother says standoff gunman struggled with mental health
Tiny homes are being built on Bluff Street as an initiative to offer low-income residents a...
Tiny homes in Toledo are taking shape
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
Christopher Harris
Why police didn’t let Christopher Harris’ mother talk him down
Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker was killed during a shootout in Toledo on January 18, 2021.
Fallen officer will be honored at funeral on Tuesday

Latest News

Maumee Police are investigating after a man's body was found behind the Pinnacle Banquet Center...
Police investigating body found in Maumee woods
In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich....
Judge preliminarily approves civil Flint water settlement
TPD warns of scams for donations to family of Ofc. Stalker
One Village paczki sale canceled