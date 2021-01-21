Vaccines availble for law enforcement officers on TLCHD standby list

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While an issue of people not showing up for scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments is popping up around the country, Toledo Lucas County Health Department commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said that hasn’t been a large problem in this area.

During the weekly update on the rollout of vaccines in the county, Zgodzinski emphasized the importance of showing up for appointments and not wasting doses.

In the event someone does not show up, he said the department has a standby list of people to receive those doses, including local law enforcement officers. He said the list includes individuals who they can easily get in contact with and will be quickly available to receive the shot.

In terms of receiving a second dose of the vaccine, those on the standby list as well as those in Phase 1A and 1B are guaranteed to receive that dose. So far, Zgodzinski said leaders at the state level have assured him the second dose will be available.

Appointments are available on the Toledo Lucas County Health Department website, and Zgodzinski said the scheduling has been revamped slightly to make it more user friendly. More than 4,000 individuals in Phase 1A successfully used the website to schedule appointments.

Some individuals are experiencing problems with scheduling, where they go through the process and select an available time, only to see that appointment already scheduled before they can confirm it. Zgodzinski said it might be an issue of someone else booking that appointment slightly ahead of that moment, but the TLCHD will be looking into any potential issues and addressing them.

Anyone in the Phase 1A or 1B groups who needs assistance with scheduling an appointment or determining where to receive the vaccine can contact the United Way’s 2-1-1 line or the Area Office on Aging.

Zgodzinski also warned of scams, where people will contact those who have made an appointment and ask for their birth date and Social Security number. He said no one from the health department or any partners will ever call back and ask for that information.

So far, more than 19,000 residents in Lucas County have received a vaccine or 4.6% of the population. Statewide, that number is at 4.1%.

