Advertisement

Vaccines availble for law enforcement officers on TLCHD standby list

Toledo Lucas County Health Department
Toledo Lucas County Health Department(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While an issue of people not showing up for scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments is popping up around the country, Toledo Lucas County Health Department commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said that hasn’t been a large problem in this area.

During the weekly update on the rollout of vaccines in the county, Zgodzinski emphasized the importance of showing up for appointments and not wasting doses.

In the event someone does not show up, he said the department has a standby list of people to receive those doses, including local law enforcement officers. He said the list includes individuals who they can easily get in contact with and will be quickly available to receive the shot.

In terms of receiving a second dose of the vaccine, those on the standby list as well as those in Phase 1A and 1B are guaranteed to receive that dose. So far, Zgodzinski said leaders at the state level have assured him the second dose will be available.

Appointments are available on the Toledo Lucas County Health Department website, and Zgodzinski said the scheduling has been revamped slightly to make it more user friendly. More than 4,000 individuals in Phase 1A successfully used the website to schedule appointments.

Some individuals are experiencing problems with scheduling, where they go through the process and select an available time, only to see that appointment already scheduled before they can confirm it. Zgodzinski said it might be an issue of someone else booking that appointment slightly ahead of that moment, but the TLCHD will be looking into any potential issues and addressing them.

Anyone in the Phase 1A or 1B groups who needs assistance with scheduling an appointment or determining where to receive the vaccine can contact the United Way’s 2-1-1 line or the Area Office on Aging.

Zgodzinski also warned of scams, where people will contact those who have made an appointment and ask for their birth date and Social Security number. He said no one from the health department or any partners will ever call back and ask for that information.

So far, more than 19,000 residents in Lucas County have received a vaccine or 4.6% of the population. Statewide, that number is at 4.1%.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Harris
Mother says standoff gunman struggled with mental health
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker was killed during a shootout in Toledo on January 18, 2021.
Fallen officer will be honored at funeral on Tuesday

Latest News

One Village paczki sale canceled
Saga Cruise Lines announced passengers must be fully vaccinated, meaning they've received both...
Cruise line requires passengers to get COVID vaccine
FILE - This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Eli Lilly corporate headquarters in Indianapolis.
Eli Lilly: Drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes
Bowling Green State University campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Weekend parties could lead to suspensions for BGSU students