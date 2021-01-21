Advertisement

Weekend parties could lead to suspensions for BGSU students

Bowling Green State University campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Bowling Green State University campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Two large off-campus parties in Bowling Green could lead to the suspension of any Bowlin Green State University students responsible for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

Last weekend, Bowling Green Police responded to several large parties. According to an email to BGSU students and parents, two of the parties were estimated to have more than 75 people in attendance.

The Office of the Dean of Students is actively investigating the parties, which could result in suspension measures.

“Not only do these disappointing events compromise our community’s health and well-being, but they impact our ability to stay open on our campuses,” the email said.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Harris
Mother says standoff gunman struggled with mental health
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker was killed during a shootout in Toledo on January 18, 2021.
Fallen officer will be honored at funeral on Tuesday

Latest News

Works on a farm
Northwest Ohio could feel impact of new immigration plan
East Toledo church plagued by string of break-ins
East Toledo church plagued by string of break-ins
Biden immigration plan effects in NWO
Biden immigration plan effects in NWO
Rosary Cathedral attempted arson
Rosary Cathedral attempted arson