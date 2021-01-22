Advertisement

1/22/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Just a few snow showers Sunday...still tracking the potential for snow and ice Monday-Tuesday
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST
TONIGHT: Slowly clearing skies, cold, lows in the teens, wind chills in the single digits. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly, highs in the upper 20s. SUNDAY: Chance of snow showers, up to 1/2″ of accumulation possible, lows in the mid 20s. MONDAY-TUESDAY: Snow and ice possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday, moderate to heavy amounts of snow possible, stay tuned...

