1/22/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Slowly clearing skies, cold, lows in the teens, wind chills in the single digits. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly, highs in the upper 20s. SUNDAY: Chance of snow showers, up to 1/2″ of accumulation possible, lows in the mid 20s. MONDAY-TUESDAY: Snow and ice possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday, moderate to heavy amounts of snow possible, stay tuned...