Experts warn not to skip cancer screenings because of pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you reach a certain age or you have a family history, cancer screenings are something you should be getting on a regular basis. But because of the COVID crisis, some are skipping the critical tests. Experts say that is the wrong thing to do, with or without a pandemic.

Hundreds of cancer patients and their families find help, healing and hope at the Victory Center every year. All the programs at the center are free. They include support groups, art therapy and massage. A number of COVID Safety protocols are in place so people can attend the programs in person. People can also take part virtually.

Dianne Barndt is the Executive Director of the center. She says getting an early diagnosis is a key component when it comes to fighting and surviving cancer.

“The cancer death rate has decreased in recent years, and that is due in large part to early detection. People who are diagnosed with cancer or find it early, generally do better. They need less treatment, and have better outcomes. Don’t wait to get checked,” she says.

When it comes to what cancer screenings you should get and when, talk with your primary care physician.

To learn more about the programs of the Victory Center, get connected to thevictorycenter.org.

The American Cancer Society is also an important resource for patients, survivors and their families. Log on to cancer.org.

